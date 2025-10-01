Trump Admin Drastically Defunds Police Throughout New York State

Unprecedented cuts to federal security funding will soon force police departments across New York State, including the Hudson Valley region, to operate with only a fraction of their current resources.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security has announced that it is cutting $187 million in counterterrorism and homeland security funding for local police departments throughout New York State. It's a reduction of a whopping 86%. Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties alone are losing more than $1.5 million, money that officials say has been critical for keeping communities safe.

Dutchess County will see a reduction of $519,699. Orange County is down $660,606. Ulster County is losing $405,416. Officials say this is not extra spending that can be easily replaced. These funds are essential to pay for training, equipment, intelligence sharing, and emergency response programs that protect residents every single day.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Drastic Cuts in Police Budgets Across New York State

The problem stretches far beyond the Hudson Valley. Westchester County, which received $2.3 million last year, will now lose almost its entire allocation. New York City is taking the biggest hit of all, with a $100 million cut to the NYPD and another $15 million cut to the FDNY. Even funds for National Guard presence in transit hubs are being slashed by $13 million.

Even more concerning, the Department of Homeland Security has completely pulled funding for all of New York State’s 12 certified bomb squads.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Slashed Budget Expected to Leave Hudson Valley Less Safe

For communities in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster, the loss means fewer resources for officers who already face growing challenges. In nearby Westchester and New York City, even more major programs that guard against terrorism and violent crime are being scaled back or just eliminated.

Governor Hochul issued a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem asking for "transparency and accountability" on these cuts, as well as demanding that they be fully restored. New York has also joined a coalition of other states that are seeking an injunction to stop the cuts from happening.

In the meantime, police departments say they're bracing for the grim reality that they may soon lose vital funding that will leave communities throughout the state less safe.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'