The supergroup's performance scheduled for June 1 has been postponed.

Rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of Aerosmith. The band name derives from The Hollywood Vampires, a celebrity drinking club formed by Alice Cooper in the 1970s which included the likes of John Lennon and Ringo Starr of the Beatles, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon of the Who and Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees.

This took place at the height of Cooper's drinking at the time, and the mission of the original Hollywood Vampires was to drink until no one could stand up. Touring members of the band over the years have included Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses, and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots.

Scheduled Hollywood Vampires Show at Bethel Woods Postponed

Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Jonny Depp and Tommy Henriksen) were set to perform at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts this Thursday, June 1 with Barry Goudreau's Engine Room opening the show. Bethel Woods took to social media on Monday, Memorial Day, to announce the postponement of the Hollywood Vampires show until July 30 due to a painful injury sustained by Johnny Depp to his ankle. The new date also happens to be the date that was originally scheduled for the canceled Harry Potter concert at Bethel.

Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe. - Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires No Stranger to the Hudson Valley

Individually, the Hollywood Vampires are no stranger to the Hudson Valley, as Alice Cooper has performed numerous times over the course of his career, including many times at what now is the former Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie.

Joe Perry also performed there back in the day during the early Aerosmith days, and with appearances with the Joe Perry Project at The Chance in the 80s. Johnny Depp has been spotted all over the Hudson Valley in recent years including last fall in Kingston. It's a rare instance, however, when the Hollywood Vampires appear together in the Hudson Valley, and that will change on July 30.

