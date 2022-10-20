Johnny Depp’s Latest Hudson Valley Sighting, Where This Time?

Actor Johnny Depp was recently spotted at a popular Kingston, NY restaurant while in town for a show with rocker Jeff Beck.

They say the Hudson Valley is the new Hollywood, and for years now, there's been no shortage of A-list celebrity sightings throughout the area. The latest celebrity sighting creating a buzz is a recent visit from Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

FILM Depp 2 Imagenet loading...

Recently, a yacht once owned by Johnny Depp was spotted in Kingston. Johnny Depp, the American actor and musician, has been a recipient of multiple accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award, including nominations for three Academy Awards and two BAFTA Awards.

Johnny Depp's Acting Career

Johnny Depp made his film debut in the 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street and in 1986's Platoon before rising to prominence as a teen idol on the television series 21 Jump Street from 1987-1990.

Depp acted mostly in independent films, playing eccentric characters in the 1990s including films like Cry-Baby, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Benny and Joon, Dead Man, Donnie Brasco, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Depp also began a longtime collaboration with film director Tim Burton, portraying the lead in films like Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood and Sleepy Hollow.

In the 2000s, Depp became one of the most commercially successful film stars by playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the Disney film series Pirates of the Caribbean from 2003-2017.

Johnny Depp the Rockstar

Rhino Rhino loading...

Prior to acting, Johnny Depp was a guitarist and he later appeared on songs by Oasis, Iggy Pop, Aerosmith and Marilyn Manson among others. He also appeared in music videos for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Lemonheads and Paul McCartney.

In 2015, Depp formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry. Back in July of this year, he recorded an album with guitar great Jeff Beck called 18, and appeared with Beck at various concerts in Europe and the United States, including Hudson Valley area shows at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY and UPAC in Kingston, NY.

Johnny Depp poses for a selfie with Little Italy hostess Debbie during a recent visit to the fine Italian establishment.

Johnny Depp in Kingston

During a recent visit to Kingston, NY appearing with Jeff Beck in concert at UPAC on Oct. 13, Johnny Depp stopped by Frank Guido's Little Italy.

Frank Guido's stands alone as one of the top Italian restaurants in the Hudson Valley with fine Italian dining in the heart of Kingston. The Guido Family has deep roots in Kingston and a storied history of hospitality dating back 100 years. Frank Guido's Little Italy took to social media to post a photo of hostess Debbie with the A-list actor during a recent visit. One thing is certain, Depp obviously knows good Italian food!

