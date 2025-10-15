Holiday Weekend Traffic Stops End with DWI Arrests in Rockland and Westchester County

Law enforcement throughout New York State and across the Hudson Valley are ever-present when it comes to enforcing the rule of law, especially on our roadways. That presence also grows on holiday weekends because law enforcement knows that people like to celebrate holidays with a drink, or two. Amazingly enough, there are still individuals out there who over indulge and then think it's okay to drive, and that's exactly what transpired over the recent holiday weekend.

Holiday Weekend DWI Arrests

The Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day (however you choose to refer to it) Weekend DWI incidents occurred on back-to-back nights in both Rockland County, and in Westchester County. However, it was State Troopers from the Tarrytown barracks that attended to both incidents.

The first one occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, October 10, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 2:21a.m when troopers responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-87 northbound in the village of Sloatsburg.

Upon arrival. Troopers began an investigation where it was determined that a 2017 Tesla, struck a 2017 Toyota SUV that had been parked on the right shoulder due to mechanical issues. The Tesla was driven by 45-year old, Junior Liverpool of Central Valley, who during the investigation displayed signs of alcohol impairment.

Livingston submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and preliminary breath test, both of which returned positive results for alcohol impairment. At the time, Livingston was also traveling with two children in his vehicle under the age of 16. The other individual involved in the accident was traveling with multiple passengers, six (6) children.

Livingston and the two children were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for medical evaluation, and while there, Livingston refused a blood sample to determine his alcohol content. He was placed under arrest for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child (Leandra’s Law) and released to a sober third party. Livingston is due in Ramapo Town Court on November 5, 2025.

The SUV driver and passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation of injuries. Both the Tesla and SUV were significantly damaged in the collision and had to be towed away from the scene.

DWI in Westchester County

The second DWI incident occurred the next night on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at an area of I-287 in the city of White Plains. It was approximately 11:52p.m when Troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing a 2019 Toyota Highlander unsafely changing lanes.

The driver, identified as 47-year old Oscar Alegria-Esteban, of Stamford, Connecticut, displayed signs of impairment and submitted to a standardized field sobriety test and preliminary breath test. Those results proving positive for alcohol impairment.

Open containers of alcohol were located inside the vehicle, along with a child under the age of 16. Alegria-Esteban was taken into custody and transported to State Police barracks in Tarrytown for processing, where he provided a breath sample that recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.12 percent.

Alegria-Esteban was charged with the following:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger (Leandra’s Law)

Driving While Intoxicated

Drinking Alcohol or Using Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle on Highway

Vehicle and Traffic Law Violation

He was released to a sober third party and is due in White Plains City Court on October 23, 2025.

