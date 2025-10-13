Serious Auto Accident Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects in Westchester County

A wild event played out in Westchester County streets over the weekend as law enforcement was needed at the scene of both a robbery call and a motor vehicle accident. The events would play out one after the other and ultimately tied together with the eventual arrest of the robbery suspects.

Wild Day in Port Chester

The incidents occurred in the Westchester County Village of Port Chester, some time during Saturday afternoon, October 11, 2025. The Port Chester Police Department (PCPD) first received a call regarding the robbery, which occurred at a location on Parkway drive in the village.

Members of the PCPD responded to the scene and began gathering information from the robbery victim. During that time, another report was called in regarding a "serious auto accident" that occurred on I-95.

According to the post issued by the PCPD to their official Facebook page, it was determined upon arrival that the vehicle involved in the accident was the suspect vehicle involved in the robbery. The robbery suspects had fled the scene of the accident prior to police arrival.

Search for Suspects

When police arrived at the accident scene, a search of the area was conducted for the fleeing suspects. During the area search, police would learn that the suspects were picked up in another vehicle before fleeing.

That same getaway vehicle was located a short time later on the Hutchinson River Parkway, by Westchester County PD and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. All suspects were placed under arrest and taken into custody.

It was also revealed that one of the robbery suspects had suffered minor injuries during the course of the robbery itself. At this time, no other information has been released by law enforcement regarding the matter.

The press release concluded with the Port Chester Police Department giving their thanks to the Real Time Crime Center, Westchester County PD, Rye Brook PD, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, for their assistance.

