Holiday Pop-Up Shop Saturdays in Verbank

I’m always looking for the silver lining to the cloud. This year has been a little tough, but there are silver linings to this whole global pandemic. For instance, we’ve adopted better hygiene habits. We wash and sanitize more often, and that’s probably a good thing even when we’re not in a pandemic. Another silver lining is that there are so many ways this year to shop local. I’m not sure if we’ve ever had so many pop-up shops and local holiday markets, all done with your safety in mind. And I’m about to tell you about another one.

82 BBQ, on 3 Tompkins Road in Verbank will be hosting Pop-Up Holiday Shops from 11AM - 4PM every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This is not only a great way for you to shop local, it’s also a great way to eat local, and 82 BBQ is known for their mouth watering ribs, brisket, chicken and more. All in all, it sounds like a yummy and productive day of safe shopping and eating.

There will be 2 - 3 vendors featured each week so you can safely browse. Don’t forget to wear your mask. Some of the featured vendors will include The Country Goat from Salt Point, The Hudson Valley Sugar Company, Woodworks23, Coast to Coast Dog Treats from Stormville, Opal and Amber Soap from Verbank, and Forget Me Not Cupcakes from Milton.

The Holiday Pop-up kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28, which also happens to be Small Business Saturday. Perfect. If you’re looking to eat and buy local this holiday season, why not stop by 82 BBQ for one of their Holiday Pop-Up Shops? For more information, visit the 82 BBQ facebook page.