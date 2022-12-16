We've got the Hudson Valley's Top 5 Favorite Classic Rock Christmas Songs.

Now before we get into what the Hudson Valley said, I need to share with you my absolute favorite Christmas song of all time. As a matter of fact, I will go on record saying this is the greatest rock n roll Christmas song ever recorded. The 1973 recording "Merry XMas Everybody" by British glam rockers Slade is in fact the greatest Christmas song of all time, and totally underrated. Just ask true old-school rockers, and they'll tell you it's the best. And just look at all the bands that Slade influenced over the years from diverse genres including Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Poison, Kiss, Cheap Trick to The Clash, Ramones, Sex Pistols, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, The Runaways, and of course Quiet Riot (Two of the band's biggest hits were Slade covers: "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Mama We're All Crazy Now". I have fond memories as a kid listening to the radio and hearing Slade's Christmas classic around the holidays. In fact, Christmas doesn't officially begin until you hear "Merry Xmas Everybody".

Check out the video for Slade "Merry Xmas Everybody" in all its brilliance below:

My second favorite classic rock Christmas song ever would be Billy Squier- "Christmas Is the Time to Day I Love You"

Now, onto what the Hudson Valley chose for Top 5 Favorite Classic Rock Christmas Songs

5. Twisted Sister- "Oh Come All Ye Faithful"

Holiday carol "Oh Come All Ye Faithful", which heavily inspired Twisted Sister's popular song "We're Not Gonna Take It", is recorded in the exact style as the band's biggest hit. The group's take on the carol has become one of their most well-known songs since their 1980's heyday. It appears on Twisted Sister's 2006 Christmas album, A Twisted Christmas.

4. Greg Lake- "I Believe in Father Christams"

"I Believe in Father Christmas" is a song by Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and Palmer, with lyrics by Peter Sinfield. Although often categorized as a Christmas song, it was not Lake's intention. He said that he wrote the song in protest at the commercialization of Christmas. Sinfield, however, said that the words are about a loss of innocence and childhood belief. Released in 1975, the song reached number two on the UK Singes Chart and the song has become a hugely popular holiday favorite at classic radio over the years.

3. The Waitresses- "Christmas Wrapping"

"Christmas Wrapping" is a Christmas song by the American new wave band The Waitresses. It was first released on the 1981 compilation album A Christmas Record on ZE Records, and also appears on The Waitresses' 1982 EP I Could Rule the World If I Could Only Get the Parts and various other Christmas holiday compilation albums. The song received positive reviews and AllMusic described it as "one of the best holiday pop tunes ever recorded".

2. The Kinks- "Father Christmas"

"Father Christmas" is a song by English rock band The Kinks, released in 1977. It tells of a department store Father Christmas who is beaten up by a gang of poor kids who tell him to give them money instead of toys, as toys are impractical; and asks that the toys be given "to the little rich boys." It's one of the most popular Christmas songs among rock music lovers.

1. David Bowie and Bing Crosby- Peace on Earth/ Little Drummer Boy

"Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy is a Christmas song performed by English David Bowie and Bing Crosby. Recorded on 11 September 1977 at ATV Elstree Studios near London for Crosby's television special Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas, the song features Crosby singing the 1941 standard "The Little Drummer Boy" while Bowie sings the counterpoint tune "Peace on Earth", written by the special's musical supervisors Ian Fraser and Larry Grossman, and scriptwriter Alan Kohan, specifically for the collaboration. The duet was one of Crosby's final recordings before his death in October 1977. The song is the number 1 favorite classic rock Christmas song among Hudson Valley rockers.