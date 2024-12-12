New York Among Safest States For Christmas Travel

New York has one of the lowest rates of fatal traffic accidents during holiday travel according to a new study.

A new study reveals the safest states for travel this Christmas. The study, conducted by personal injury experts at John Foy & Associates analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) over a five-year period from 2018 to 2022, to discover the most dangerous states to drive in over December and across several days surrounding Christmas day. Also See: Get in the Spirit With 6 Great Hudson Valley Christmas Traditions

Rhode Island is the safest state for December travel. Rhode Island shows the lowest rate of fatal collisions per 100,000 people during the holidays – an average of 0.37 from 2018 to 2022.

Holiday traffic fatalities make up 6.90% of all holiday-related traffic fatalities in the state, and 25% of fatal collisions during several days around Christmas day. New York 2nd Safest State For Holiday Travel

New York is the second safest state for holiday driving, with the second lowest rate of fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 people – an average of 0.43 from 2018 to 2022.

In New York December traffic fatalities account for 8.51% of all holiday-related traffic fatalities in the state, and 10.69% of fatal collisions during several days around Christmas day.

Massachusetts is third on the list of safest states for holiday travel, with the third lowest rate of fatal traffic accidents per 100,000 people – 0.46. Minnesota is the fourth safest with 0.49 December traffic fatalities per 100,000 people, and New Jersey is the fifth safest, with 0.53 fatal collisions per 100,000 people.

Personal injury expert John Foy & Associatescommented on the findings,

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year. We unite with friends and family, to share love and practice gratitude. However, Christmas is also one of the most dangerous times of year to be on the road, with increased traffic as people travel further distances home or to see loved ones.

“States with particularly large rural areas or rocky or mountainous terrain, such as New Mexico, Mississippi, and West Virginia are more at risk of fatal collisions over this busy holiday period.

Get our free mobile app

“To avoid the risk of accidents during the holidays, drivers should plan their journeys in advance and leave plenty of time, to avoid last-minute rushing. It is important to check weather and driving conditions – apps like Google Maps can give you updates in real-time, so you can plan the safest route. Make sure that your vehicle’s brakes are in good condition, and follow basic safety rules such as avoiding texting or other distractions while driving, obeying speed limits, and ensuring you don’t drive tired.” Top ten safest states for holiday travel Rank (per 100,000) State Total holiday collisions December fatal collisions per 100,000 population December fatal collisions as a percentage of all fatal collisions Christmas fatal collisions as a percentage of December fatal collisions 1 Rhode Island 4 0.37 6.90% 25.00% 2 New York 64 0.43 8.51% 10.69% 3 Massachusetts 19 0.46 8.91% 12.50% 4 Minnesota 23 0.49 7.24% 7.19% 5 New Jersey 38 0.53 8.30% 16.60% 6 Utah 12 0.53 6.62% 11.49% 7 Connecticut 21 0.59 7.54% 18.87% 8 North Dakota 7 0.60 4.95% 21.74% 9 Washington 34 0.60 8.13% 8.66% 10 Wisconsin 31 0.61 6.57% 11.11%

Best/Worst Times To Drive In New York For Christmas

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams