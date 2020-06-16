St. Jude’s Fundraiser at 82 BBQ Rescheduled for Aug. 8

As painful as it was to write all about postponements and cancellations when we were in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic is how refreshing it is now to write about so many events being rescheduled. And one of those events is a very important fundraiser that was originally supposed to take place back in March.

The Red Barn Band will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital at 82 BBQ on Route 82 in Verbank on Saturday, Aug. 8 starting at 6PM. This is the third date for this fundraiser due to coronavirus postponements, so let's hope it's third time lucky. It's going to be a fun night of great music and great food, all for a great cause.

For more information about the fundraiser, 82 BBQ, or the Red Barn Band you can check out the facebook event page. To find out more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and their mission, visit the website.

