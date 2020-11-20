Keep it Local at the Shop Small Weekend in Newburgh

Shop Local. Buy Local. You see and hear it all the time. It’s something that I’ve tried to do often over the years, but this year it seems to be even more important than ever. 2020 has been an incredibly tough year for all businesses, but small local shops have been hit the hardest, and it’s so much harder for a small business to recover. Especially when we don't know when things will be getting back to normal. Want to help small businesses here in the Hudson Valley while getting your holiday shopping done?

Shop Small Weekend is coming up Friday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Nov. 29 in the City of Newburgh. Small Business Saturday is actually on the 26, but in order to keep crowds down and offer a safer shopping experience, Newburgh is expanding it to a whole weekend. You can pick up some unique gifts and help out some of your favorite local businesses.

There will be many businesses participating in Shop Small Weekend, including Oliver and Chatfield, Rob’s Roast Coffees, Palate Wines and Spirits, Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Vintage Emporium, The Wherehouse, Newburgh Flour Shop, Newburgh Art Supply, North Plank Road Tavern and many more throughout the city. Participating businesses will post their individual hours and any promotions, freebies, giveaways, or festivities they are including as part of the weekend.

For a full list of participating stores, and to get more information about the Shop Small Weekend Nov. 27 - 29 in Newburgh, visit the Oliver and Chatfield website or the event facebook page.