Small Business Saturday Kids Club in Red Hook

There is Black Friday and there is Cyber Monday, but let's not forget about Small Business Saturday. It's the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the Village of Red Hook is full of small businesses. Shopping local is great, but shopping with the kids can be tough. So, the Red Hook Library is helping out.

This Saturday, Nov. 24, the Red Hook Public Library at 7444 So.Broadway presents Small Business Saturday Kids Club from 10 am - 2 pm. In an effort to support local businesses, you can sign up your children ages 5 years and older for free programs while you shop around the village. There will be cartoons on the movie screen in the community room, and arts and crafts and games in the Children’s Library.