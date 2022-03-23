You could be living in the heart of Hudson Valley History. This home is located in one of New York States' oldest cities, Kingston in one of its most desirable locations. This amazing two-family home on the Rondout in Kingston has only been offered for sale one other time in 87 years. This brick masterpiece was built in 1850 on the waterfront in the Kingston Rondout district which is now a destination for just about everyone visiting Ulster County.

465 Abeel Street in Kingson NY is a perfect example of Hudson Valley's history meets modern convenience in harmony. Old and renovated come together to create great living spaces. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms broken up into two different homes, you can keep it multi-family with the option to Airbnb or you could easily convert it all back to one home. There is even space to expand inside and out.

Abeel Street Home For Sale in Kingston New York

Outside enjoy the private sitting balcony where you can watch the boats go by to and from the Hudson River. Cocktails or Coffee you chose your time of day. Inside there are so many original features to the home including an original fireplace mantel, exposed brick walls, and a claw foot tub. This house is also within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Take a Look Inside this Historic Kingston New York Home for Sale

