Apartment Complex Approved for Route 9W in Town of Lloyd

140 apartments and commercial space coming to site of former car dealership.

Highland, NY with a population of 6,385 at the 2020 census in the town of Lloyd, on Route 9W. Routes 44 and 55 run through it as well. It is the town at the western end of the Mid-Hudson Bridge across from Poughkeepsie and its about to get busier.

According to the Town of Lloyd Planning Board, a project has been in the works for a mixed-use site plan at the westerly side of 9W. The existing buildings will be removed and the site cleaned. They are proposing 4 mixed-use buildings containing approximately 2,500 square feet of commercial space at the street level and 9 residential units, second and third floor there will be 13 units, for a total of 35 per building and a total of 140 units.

A 2,100 square foot clubhouse is proposed in the rear of the property along Roberto Ave. Other amenities include a gazebo with a dog run in the northernly end of the property, with outdoor amenities which include an arbor and a barbecue area.

Southern Ulster Times reports that the Town of Lloyd Planning Board approved a Mixed Use project last week proposed by Highland 3555 LLC, containing 140 apartments and commercial space on the ground floors of four, three story buildings fronting directly onto Route 9W.

On August 28 the Planning Board approved the site plan for this project, will also provide 10% of Affordable Housing as is required in the Town Code as the affordable provision was approved about 14 years ago. The public was most concerned about the amount of traffic coming in and out of the project and that it dumps directly onto a busy Rt. 9w. Many said there will be accidents involving vehicles coming out of the complex, especially when crossing three lanes while trying to go north on Rte. 9w.

The UCPB also issued a required recommendation that residents of the proposed project be allowed gated/electronic access onto Roberto Drive to facilitate vehicle trips into the hamlet and to reduce the number of vehicles turning north onto Route 9W.

