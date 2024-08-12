Two High Speed Chases in Hudson Valley End in Violent Crashes

Hudson Valley police say two separate high-speed chases ended in violent wrecks this weekend.

Authorities are still investigating the incidents that took place on Saturday night. While both chases occurred within a half hour of each other, there appears to be no connection between the drivers.

Hudson Valley High-Speed Chase Through Multiple Counties

The first incident occurred just before 9am on Saturday night. Reports say the chase began in Closter, New Jersey when the suspect of a home robbery attempted to evade police. The BMW SUV led police just over the Rockland County border when it ended in a violent crash on Route 340 near the intersection with Oak Tree Road.

Orangetown Police say the driver of the SUV was trapped in their vehicle and injured. Sparkill Fire Department personnel were able to rescue the suspect and transport them to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. A joint investigation with the Closter, New Jersey police department shut down the road for several hours after the crash.

Second High-Speed Chase Ends in Medical Airlift

Just about a half-hour after the Rockland County crash, another suspect led police on another high-speed chase through Orange and Sullivan County.

Police say the chase began around 9:30pm on Saturday when a white SUV fled police in Orange County. According to images and video taken by Rockland Video Productions, the suspect was pursued over the border into Sullivan County. That's where the SUV crashed on Roosa Gap Road in the Village of Bloomingburg.

The suspect sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. New York State Police and Town of Wallkill Police both investigated the incident, which closed down the road past midnight on Sunday morning.

