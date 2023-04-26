Upstate New York Man Gets 42 Tickets After 105 MPH Chase On I-87
New York State Police made a major drug bust following a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Hudson Valley announced an arrest following a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway in Ulster County.
A Traffic Stop in the Town of New Paltz Leads to the Arrest of a Kingston, New York Woman
On April 19, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Troopers of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) were patrolling Interstate 87 in the town of New Paltz when they allegedly observed a 2020 Jeep-Cherokee traveling north in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 39-year-old Teeson Whitted from the city of Kingston. When troopers asked Whitted to step out of the vehicle, he refused, police say.
When Troopers asked again, Whitted allegedly fled the scene. A high-speed chase ensued. Whitted reached speeds of 105 miles per hour, according to New York State Police.
Whitted pulled over after traveling about three miles.
2 From Ulster County, New York Arrested After Drugs Found In Car
Police removed Whitted and his passenger, 18-year-old Zmara King of Kingston. A search of King led to the discovery of allegedly 52 grams of cocaine and 32 grams of Fentanyl pills.
She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell, all felonies.
Whitted was charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and obstruction of governmental administration, all misdemeanors. He was also issued 42 tickets.
Both Released Without Going To Prison
Teeson Whitted was released on an appearance ticket.
Zmara King was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and was released on her own recognizance.