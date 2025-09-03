“ARIADNE” Spotted on Hudson River Under Night Skies

The massive cable ship was spotted by the Mid Hudson Bridge over Labor Day weekend.

The Ariadne is a DP-3 Cable Laying Vessel built for worldwide subsea operations, specially designed for OWF inter-array and export cable installation, interconnector cable installation and cable protection.

The Ariadne, alongside the Astrea, is responsible for unspooling and laying the large transmission cable into a deep trench in the Hudson River's channel. This project aims to bring 1.25 GW of clean energy to the city by Spring 2026 and is a key part of the state's renewable energy goals.

What is the Ariadne doing?

Laying Power Cables: The Ariadne is unspooling and laying the CHPE transmission cable into a trench at the bottom of the Hudson River and Harlem River.

Specialized Equipment: The vessel is equipped with specialized gear, including a large deck carousel, for storing and deploying the power cable.

Collaboration: The Astrea and Ariadne vessels work together to install the cables, ensuring correct placement on the riverbed.

The project involves laying a 339-mile cable along a route that includes Lake Champlain, the Hudson River, and the Harlem River to bring hydroelectric power from Canada to New York City.

The massive vessel could be seen under the night skies late Saturday evening Aug. 30. Sea Tow Central Hudson posted to social media a Navigation Alert Tuesday regarding the cable ship Ariadne working in the area of Rockland Lake.

Navigation Alert

Please be advised that the cable ship “ARIADNE” is working in the area of Rockland Lake light on the west side of the river. You will see a swarm of red boats around her maintaining a 500 yard security zone. The electric cable is being held only about 12” below the surface and there are divers in the water.

Please keep clear of the area for the next week or so. The channel is clear for navigation and the Westchester side of the river is clear (just watch out for Tellers Point of course).

