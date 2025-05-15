HicksStrong Is the WPDH Vets Who Rock Organization of the Month

An organization that has turned tragedy into a positive movement for veterans and service members is this month's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Mike and Jolee Hicks from HicksStrong for connecting veterans and service members with mental health care.

In 2019 Mike and Jolee's son, ​Macoy Austin Daniel Hicks, took his life due to struggles with Toxic Leadership, PTSD and a traumatic brain injury. Macoy was assigned to the USS Nimitz in Bremerton, Washington after serving as a Ceremonial Guardsman at Arlington National Cemetery.

Tommy Zurhellen Tommy Zurhellen loading...

In honor of their son, the Hicks founded HicksStrong, which has a mission to save military lives. The organization is dedicated to connecting veteran and active duty service members with confidential mental health therapists, covering all of the associated costs.

Mike and Jolee organize programs and events to spread the word about mental health and have distributed hundreds of "Hug Mugs" to veterans and service members. The mugs are hand-painted at HicksStrong events by those who understand the importance of healing and connection. The Hicks say the mugs not only bring comfort to those who receive them, but also offers a therapeutic art experience to those who create them.

Each Hug Mug serves as a reminder that they are loved, appreciated, and supported. It’s a simple, yet powerful way to show gratitude and care to those who’ve given so much.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present HicksStrong with $500 to help support their work connecting veterans and service members with mental health services. If you'd like more information about any of their programs, you can visit their website at HicksStrong.org.