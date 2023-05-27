Here’s Where to Enjoy FREE Water Fun in Dutchess County

Looking for a place to bring the kids to cool off as the weather warms up?

As summer approaches in the Hudson Valley, many families will begin to plan out activities to keep the kids busy as much as possible. Ask any parent, there is nothing worse than having a bored child at home. If you've had one you already know the routine, "Mom, can we do something?", "Dad, I'm bored", in my house, those two phrases are on repeat somedays...LOL! To avoid the "bored syndrome" here's a FREE water fun option for families in Dutchess County.

Bowdoin Park

Bowdoin Park located at 85 Sheafe Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY is one of the nicest parks in the Hudson Valley! We shared numerous stories over the years about the reasons why we love spending time exploring the 301-acre park on the banks of the Hudson River. The park not only offers some of the best trails to walk and hike on, but there's also a great playground for the kids to run around and play on, and in the warmer months after running around they can cool off on the park's FREE splash pad!!

Dutchess County Parks/Facebook Dutchess County Parks/Facebook loading...

Splash Pad at Bowdoin Park

According to the Dutchess County Parks Facebook page, the Splash Pad is set to officially open for the summer on Friday, May 26th, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Labor Day. "The Bowdoin Park Splash Pad opens for the season!" Another example of some of the great work the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department do every year. If you plan to kick off Memorial Day weekend at Bowdoin Park or plan to go at some point this summer remember that the splash pad is weather dependent, so if it's raining or there is the threat of wet weather, they will close.

Stay up to date on everything Dutchess parks related by checking them out online.

