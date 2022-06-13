Help Name The Baby Goats at Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park, NY

A Hudson Valley farm has welcomed 5 newcomers to its family and now, they need some help naming them.

There's always something going on at Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park. They're most notably known for their alpaca, llama, and goat hikes through the trails of their property. The farm also hosts a slue of events like goat yoga, soap making, painting classes and even brewing beer at the barn.

As we said, there's always something going on at Clover Brooke Farm.

The fun continues this month as Clover Brooke Farm will host Cuddle Sessions with their new baby goats. There are 5 new pygora goats at the farm and not only will you be able to cuddle these cuties, but you'll be able to name them too!

Clover Brooke Farms wrote on Instagram:

Our five baby goats (3 girls & 2 boys) need names and we need your help.

We are giving away two Private Cuddle sessions (30 minutes each ) with these cutie pies and the winners we be announced on June 17th on IG!

To win, you must be following Clover Brooke on Instagram. Comment 5 names on the baby goat photo we'll link below and share Clover Brooke's post for an additional chance to win.

Get your thinking caps on and come up with something creative. Here at The Wolf, we think CJ and Jess will make perfect names for the new baby goats, but that's just us...

You can also listen all week on The Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show for more chances to win a cuddle session.

For more details and to book your own Clover Brooke Farm experience visit CloverBrookeFarm.com.

