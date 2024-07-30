Officials say a New York state man has died after a helicopter he was piloting crashed Saturday. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, as more information is still being released. The cause of the crash has not been released as of yet.

A recent article from Newsweek says the National Transportation Safety Board reported that helicopters crash at a higher rate than any type of airplane. The numbers indicate that there is a 35% higher risk of an accident compared to airplanes, says Newsweek.

However, Aviation Outlook says that the crafts remain a popular choice for pilots due to their unique flying capabilities and versatility.

Police Say New York State Man Died in Helicopter Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to the area of Liberty Street in the village of West Carthage for a report of a helicopter crash late Saturday morning.

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the operator of the helicopter was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital; where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene to continue the investigation. State Police say that further information will be released from FAA and NTSB.

New York State Police say the pilot and sole occupant of the helicopter has been identified as 65-year-old Gary R. Johnson from Carthage, New York.