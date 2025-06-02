Monday morning in New York's Hudson Valley felt more like early April rather than the beginning of June. Lows across many parts of the area dipped into the 40s, with higher elevations experiencing even colder temperatures and Frost Advisories.

The cold snap follows a very rainy weekend, as Hudson Valley Weather reports that a May Nor'easter pretty much erased all signs of the long lasting drought that had afflicted the region. The recent storm brought widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches around many parts of downstate New York, according to HVW.

Hudson Valley Weather says that parts of Orange and Ulster counties were hardest hit, as most areas except Rockland and Westchester counties "saw nearly a month's worth of rainfall in about 24 hours."

Hudson Valley Weather goes on to say that the past few months have been exceptionally wet, with most of the area already receiving 120% to 150% of its average precipitation.

Temperatures In New York's Hudson Valley Expected To Approach 90F This Week

The colder weather will not last for long, as forecasters say the end of the week will get downright hot. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday should approach 90 degrees, with a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday. Friday will bring a better chance for storms with highs in mid 80s, according to The Weather Channel.

Temperatures should cool off a bit, with highs in the upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday, according The Weather Channel.

Meteorologists are also watching another plume of smoke from central Canadian wildfires, that could affect parts of New York, including the Hudson Valley, this week.