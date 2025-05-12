AccuWeather Releases Summer Weather Forecast For New York State

The first day of summer is not until June 20, though the start of meteorological summer arrives June 1. And while higher temperatures and humidities are to be expected for any summer season, just how hot and humid is it expected to get this year across New York?

Will the state see a continuation of the drought-like conditions that persisted for months, or more prolonged periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms?

See Also: Lightning Strike Destroys House in New York State

2024 was one of New York's hotter years on record, particularly in the central part of the state, according to CBS. There were also rounds upon rounds of damaging severe storms, including a record-breaking 32 tornadoes reported in New York state last year.

AccuWeather Predicts A Very Hot & Stormy Summer For New York State

The latest summer forecast is here. AccuWeather reports that meteorologists are calling for a summer of "ups and downs", as the Northeast is expected to see heat waves broken up by days of showers and thunderstorms.

And while forecasters don't feel this summer will be quite as consistently hot as last year, much higher humidities are predicted which could mean higher heat indices.

Forecasters are also calling for a more dynamic hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean this summer. AccuWeather is predicting "13 to 18 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes and three to six direct U.S. impacts during the Atlantic hurricane season this year."

Areas in the northeastern U.S. usually see an increased risk for hurricanes from late August to October.

See Also: What Are the Strongest Tornadoes to Ever Hit New York State?