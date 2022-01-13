Have You Noticed Something Missing from Route 9W in Newburgh?

If you have driven on Route 9W between Newburgh and Middlehope lately, you might have noticed that something is different. There is something missing, something that’s been there for many years. Have you noticed? It’s the old Balmville School building which has been there since the 1800s.

Recently the building was demolished, and from what I’ve read, there is quite a bit of controversy surrounding the demolition. According to the Town of Newburgh Historian Facebook page, the building was a landmark with a rich history. There are others that claim that the building was beyond repair or restoration. And the truth is, I guess it had become somewhat of an eyesore over the past years. But it was once a magnificent building, and I’m sure there are many people who went to school there that have fond memories, which makes this demolition even sadder.

I grew up in New Windsor, and seeing the old Balmville School over the years was part of my childhood. And even my adult years, as I have driven from Poughkeepsie to Newburgh and back hundreds of times. I guess I didn’t even notice that the once beautiful building had become such an empty shell of a building. It’s sad to see historical landmarks go, especially if they can be restored into something great. Apparently, that wasn’t the case this time.

I haven't been in that area in a couple of months, so I've yet to see the empty space where the building once stood, but the picture above is what it looks like now. Hopefully, something great will come out of this demolition.

