So was anybody actually aware that the Hudson Valley is kinda sorta a hot spot for "supernatural activity"? Trust me, I know I wasn't aware or at least not actively aware and I think that probably goes for the majority of people like me who live here in the Hudson Valley. When you're here, though you may not mean to, you can take for granted the place you're from.

The Hudson Valley has a history that dates back to the earliest days of American history. Some places here even predate the American Revolution. It only makes sense that a place or in this case an area with so much history would have its fair share of spooky legends and tales.

Famous Tales

Halloween Pumpkin In A Mystic Forest At Night

When it comes to Hudson Valley legends and tales, especially at this time of year, you can't not mention the legend of The Headless Horsemen. The Headless Horsemen started out as a novel written by Washington Irving in his novel, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The Headless Horsemen has captivated people for generations, riding upon his black horse, carrying a Jack-o-lantern in place of his missing head. The Horsemen is also referred to as the Galloping Hessian who lost his head during the American Revolution thanks to some cannon fire. It's said the Horsemen is buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, in Sleepy Hollow NY, where he keeps his loyal steed tethered to his grave. Headless Horseman is so popular that every year in Sleepy Hollow, it becomes an attraction and exhibit that people form all over desire to see and experience.

Local Folklore

Dark silhouette of girl behind glass. Locked alone in room behind door on Halloween in grayscale. Nightmare of child with aliens, monsters and ghosts. Evil in home in monochrome. Inside haunted house.

While some stories like the Headless Horsemen are notoriously famous, some legends don't receive the same attention. Known to many hear but not many outside of here, there exists what some believe to be a haunted in Island in the middle of the Hudson River. The Island is named Pollepel Island and it is home to Bannerman Castle. The island is named after Francis Bannerman VI, he was a Scottish immigrant who came to America sometime in the 1850's and purchased the island in 1901. The island castle acted as a storage facility for ammunition that wasn't used in battle, like after the Civil War. The castle over the years has deteriorated, due to natural progression of time but also because of crazy disasters, like an explosion of the ammunition arsenal because of a bolt of lightning. It's alleged that the grounds on where the castle is built is haunted by Native American spirits. Some say it's even Francis Bannerman himself who still haunts the castle. Maybe a haunted island tour is just what's needed this Halloween

Photo by: Brandi Hunter

Keeping all of this in mind, it's actually pretty unique to live in the area we live in. It definitely contributes to the tourists that come to the area every year. We may have incredible scenery but we also have much more to offer besides that. Maybe you can experience some of the "supernatural fun" in the Hudson Valley this Halloween.

