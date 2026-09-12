A Middltown man is facing 25 years in prison after he was convicted of shooting a man twice in the head.

The Orange County District Attorney announced on Thursday, September 10, a jury convicted Anthony Parrish, 56, of Middletown, of all charges against him, including:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree,

Assault in the First Degree,

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree,

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree,

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree,

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree

and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

Man Survives Being Shot Twice in the Head

According to the District Attorney David Hoovler, Parrish repeatedly shot a man in the Town of Crawford on June 6, 2024 at 8 a.m.

Parrish reportedly went to the victim’s home in Crawford and shot him twice in the head before fleeing.

Despite his grievous injuries, the victim crawled out of his home and to the main road where he flagged down another person to call 911.

According to the DA, The first responding Crawford Police Sergeant had already been at the victim’s property on an unrelated matter the day prior, when Parrish was also at the property on a motorbike. The victim told the officer that the man responsible for the shooting was the man on the motorbike from the day before.

The Sergeant then reportedly reviewed his body camera footage from the

day before and was able identified the plate on the motorbike subsequently identifying Parrish as the perpetrator.

Parrish was reportedly spotted by a Middletown Police Officer at a bus stop.

When he was arrested, police said they found a duffle bag with a loaded firearm, later discovered to be the gun used in the shooting, along with narcotics. Parrish’s DNA was found on both, police said.

“The heinous acts of this defendant, as proven beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury of his peers, nearly cost the victim his life,” said District Attorney Hoovler. “The incredible police work by members of multiple agencies ensured that this violent offender was located and brought to justice before he had an opportunity to abscond. The police and prosecutors assigned to this case are true professionals who have dedicated their careers to the pursuit of justice. I hope that the victim continues to heal and can take solace in the just verdict returned by the jury.”

Parrish faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 10. Parrish remains in Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict.