Harriet Tubman statue highlights exhibition in Ulster County through the new year.

Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and social activist that was born into slavery. Tubman escaped and subsequently made some 13 missions to rescue approximately 70 slaves, including family and friends, using the network of antislavery activists and safehouses known as the Underground Railroad. She served as an armed scout and spy during the American Civil War, and in her later years, was an activist in the movement for women's suffrage.

Harriet Tubman Coming to $20 Bill

It was announced in 2016 that Harriet Tubman will replace Andrew Jackson on $20 bill, in the first of a series of changes coming to U.S. currency. Tubman will be the first woman on paper American currency since the late 1800s. The move likely won't happen until 2030.

Harriet Tubman Statue Coming to Kingston, NY

A 9 foot, 2400 pound bronze statute called "Harriet Tubman: Journey to Freedom", created by internationally recognized artist Wesley Wofford is on display at the Ulster County Office Building at 204 Main St in Kingston, NY now through January 2, 2023. The statue was installed on Nov. 1.

Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras took to social media recently on the official Ulster County Executive pages to post about the arrival of the Harriet Tubman statue.

One of Three Historically Awesome Women Honored in Hudson Valley

