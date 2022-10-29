3 Historically Awesome Women Honored In The Hudson Valley, Where?

Are you a student of history? Okay, in this case, are you a student of her-story? The Hudson Valley is rich in history dating back to the 'settlers' of our nation.' If you are someone who likes to learn more about the people that helped to form our area, there will very soon be three statues that you can visit, all of which pay homage to these women.

Who are the women who had such an impact on the Hudson Valley and where are the statues that honor them? Are they in a museum? Or are they fairly easy to locate?

Who are the women that are honored with statues in the Hudson Valley?

The three women that we are going to be focusing on here are:

Sybil Ludington, who helped warn the colonists that the 'British were coming." Essentially, she was the Hudson Valley's version of Paul Revere but worked twice as hard. Here is more about her and her ride. Her statue is located at 5 Gleneida Ave, Carmel Hamlet, NY (Route 52).

Who is the third woman, and when will her statue be found in the Hudson Valley?

The third woman is Harriet Tubman. She helped to free slaves via the use of the Underground Railroad. The statue will be in honor of her 200th birthday and will be on display for the months of November and December 2022 outside the Ulster County Office Building.

Do you know of any other historical females who have statues in the Hudson Valley? Let us know.

Here is another historical figure who has been honored with a statue in his name in the Hudson Valley, who is he and where is his statue?

