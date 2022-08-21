Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County

Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County.

In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.

Drought Conditions Causing Harmful Algal Blooms

So what environmental conditions cause these blooms? Well, according to the DEC the weather we're struggling through in the Hudson Valley is the perfect makeup for a bloom. The DEC writes "lots of sunlight, low-water or low-flow conditions, calm water, and warm temperatures." Currently, there is a drought watch across most of New York State.

Harmful Algal Blooms, or HABs, cause a discoloration in the water making it appear green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red.

Harmful Algal Bloom in Ulster County

Hudson River Watershed Alliance announced on Facebook that the harmful algal blooms were confirmed another HABS. They wrote:

The current Wallkill River bloom has been spotted at the DEC boat launch on Springtown Road in Rosendale, along with the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail bridge, River2Ridge Trail, and Gardens for Nutrition in New Paltz. When a similar bloom occurred on the Wallkill River in 2016, it extended from the Town of Montgomery in the south to the Town of Ulster in the north. If you're in or around the Wallkill River, please keep an eye out! Blooms may occur on other waterbodies, too.

They add that the photos they shared were taken on August 11th through the 14th.

With bodies of water with HABS people, pets, and livestock should stay away. Pets and animals should not drink discolored water as it can cause vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties.

Get our free mobile app

The DEC has an up-to-date interactive map that details where Harmful Algal Blooms are currently reported and where they were reported in the past.

Top 5 Largest Lakes In New York State Did you know that New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes , ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes? Have you ever wondered what are the largest lakes?

Candlewood Lake - Then and Now