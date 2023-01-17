Popular Tools & More Store Officially Opens in Kingston

A once-popular office supply store has been reopened and DIY'ers from all over the Hudson Valley are rejoicing!!!

We told you back in November that the rumors of the old Office Depot location on Boice's Lane in Kingston were true and that the location would soon be home to a store where you will be able to find a little bit of everything. Looks like the time has arrived for the new store to open its doors.

Harbor Freight Tools

The store that many call "America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices" announced a while back that they would be opening new locations across New York over the last couple of months. A new location opened back in November in Yonkers at 587 Tuckahoe Road and customers have had nothing but good things to say about the store.

If you've never been to a Harbor Freight store they are smaller stores than the bigger home centers which make them easier to shop at. Most stores stock a full selection of tools and equipment in many categories including automotive, air, and power tools, hand tools, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, and a ton more.

Harbor Freight Tools Kingston

Last year Harbor Freight told us that their new Kingston location at 25 Bioce's Lane would be open sometime in January and it looks like they've kept their word as the newest Harbor Freight store has officially opened. The Kingston location makes three stores now open in the Hudson Valley with stores in Middletown and Poughkeepsie.

All locations are open seven days a week Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

