Will Halloween Get Rained Out in the Hudson Valley This Year?

Halloween finally falls on a Friday this year, and kids across the Hudson Valley couldn’t be more excited. But will rain ruin the trick-or-treating?

For the first time in over a decade, Halloween won't be happening on a school night. Families with small kids won't have to rush through dinner to squeeze in trick-or-treating before bedtime. It's the perfect scenario for making a lifetime of Halloween memories, letting the kids hit some extra neighborhoods and run around collecting candy until they pass out in a sugar coma.

But before everyone breaks out the pillowcases and glow sticks, there’s one spooky possibility to think about: Rain.

History of Rain on Halloween in the Hudson Valley

It’s been a while since Halloween got truly soggy around here. According to the National Weather Service, the last time it actually rained on October 31 in Poughkeepsie was back in 2019, when we got about a half-inch or rain. While many people canceled plans to go trick-or-treating, those who stuck it out were met with a pretty dry window of time in the evening where, aside from jumping over some puddles, the rain had little impact on fun.

In the six years since, Halloween has been dry or just cloudy, giving local kids plenty of time to hit every porch light in the neighborhood. For most children of trick-or-treating age, they've never experienced a rainy Halloween. Unfortunately, that streak may end this year.

Will it Rain on Halloween in the Hudson Valley in 2025?

This year, however, the weather isn’t looking quite as friendly. The 10-day forecast shows Halloween as the day with the biggest chance for rain. Friday, October 31 call for cloudy skies and occasional rain showers during the day, with temperatures in the mid-50s. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain, and winds from the northeast could make it feel a little chillier than it sounds.

By nighttime, temperatures will drop to about 40 degrees, and while the forecast says showers may move out later in the evening, there’s still a good chance of getting wet before that happens.

So, will Halloween in the Hudson Valley be a total washout? Probably not. But it might be smart to keep an umbrella by the door, just in case. Of course, the forecast can still change between now and Friday. But it might be smart for parents to begin coming up with a backup plan for trick-or-treating just in case the forecast continues to show rain.

