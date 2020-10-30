At a virtual event dubbed “BlumFest,” Blumhouse Productions gave several updates about their upcoming projects. That included the announcement of a fifth Insidious movie, this one directed by franchise star Patrick Wilson, and the first look at footage from Halloween Kills, Blumhouse’s second Halloween movie, and the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green.

Green returns for the sequel (and its sequel, Halloween Ends, which is due in theaters in 2022) along with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak as Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson, respectively. Originally scheduled for release in theaters this Halloween, it was pushed back a full year by the coronavirus pandemic. With all the lead time, though, the film has plenty of footage to show off. The trailer doesn’t really reveal much about the plot, but what do you need to know? Michael Myers is back. (Again; it’s kind of his thing). Watch the first teaser below:

Man, watching this it really hits you: It’s late October! Movie theaters should be filled with horror movies like Halloween Kills, not to mention with customers getting the crap scared out of them. In 2020, you have to get your horror fill by looking at the news. What an incredible bummer.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to open in theaters on October 15, 2021. You can watch BlumFest on the company’s YouTube channel.