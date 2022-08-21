Much like people who wait all year for Christmas, those of us who crave the cool crisp night of Fall in the Hudson Valley look forward to being able to celebrate all things Halloween. Nowadays it is not just one night of Trick or Treating. Halloween has become more than just a date on the calendar it has become a whole season.

Being a big Halloween fan, I look at this time of year as the official start of the Holiday Season. Halloween kicks it off, Thanksgiving rolls up right behind it, and then suddenly it's Christmas. So when exactly does all this fun begin?

Each year more and more events get added to the Halloween-inspired happenings in the Hudson Valley. Some are based on legend and lore. Others are modern interpretations of another time and even more, some are over-the-top amazing displays of pumpkins and more.

Halloween Things to do in the Hudson Valley

Looking through events for the Hudson Valley, I have discovered there are so many things happening that look like they will be fun to attend. It occurred to me that if you want to get to everything, you are going to need a plan. So I have laid out a timeline below so you can plot your events. Make sure to read to the end because there are a few other haunted happenings mentioned at the end that you won't want to miss.

Ghost Stories On Huguenot Street in New Paltz, New York

Boos & Brews event by Historic Huguenot Street will start running Fridays and Saturdays on September 2, 2022. These historic walking tours offer an eerie look at New Paltz and some of its unexplained past while you enjoy a glass of locally made cider or craft beer. The tour takes you down one of America's oldest streets and fills you in on centuries of haunted tales.

Blaze Lighting Up Croton-on-Hudson, New York

Blaze: Hudson Valley opens September 16th and goes through November. It's an event by The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze. This glowing event is held on the grounds of an 18th-century estate on the banks of the Croton River at 525 S Riverside Ave Croton on Hudson. If you time it right, you may see the Headless Horseman. Blaze is fun for the entire family. The number of pumpkins and the way they are displayed will leave you amazed.

The Story of the Headless Horseman told in Tarrytown, New York

Irving's Legend starts its run Friday, September 30th, and runs thru Monday, October 31, 2022. There are 3 performances a night, 7:30 PM, 9 PM, and 10:30 PM. This is an event by Historic Hudson Valley at Sunnyside in Tarrytown, NY.

Like many Halloween-inspired events, these performances are held outdoors. Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk will have you on the edge of your seat with live music accompaniment from Jim Keyes. The story wouldn't be complete without a visit from the Headless Horseman.

Halloween Night Market Planned in Saugerties, New York

An Outdoor Halloween Nite Market is planned for October 15th, 2002 in Saugerties, New York. This event by Stoned Handmade will take place from 4 PM to 8 PM at 27 Market Street in Saugerties. Enjoy Halloween-themed vendors with music, food, and fun. This event is outdoors in the Reis parking lot.

The Halloween City Vendor & Oddities Market at Blackthorne Resort East Durham, NY

Halloween Themed Happening in the Hudson Valley

