Flags in New York were lowered this week and will fly at half-mast again by order of the Governor.

There are many reasons why flags are flown at half-staff. National tragedies, days of remembrance and notable deaths are the most common causes for government officials to order the lowering of the flag.

Recently, New York has experienced several occasions where the flag has flown at half-staff. After the death of the Pope last month, the flag was lowered for several days. This followed a 30-day lowering of the flag in honor of President Jimmy Carter.

This week, flags in New York have been lowered for one day, with a future lowering also directed by the Governor. This order is separate from the national lowering of flags that took place on Monday for Memorial Day.

Why Flags in New York Were Lowered This Week

On Tuesday, May 27, flags across New York were raised to half-mast in honor of former Representative Charles B. Rangel. The Korean War veteran and Harlem native was elected to Congress in 1970, where he served 46 years before retiring in 2016. Rangel was a champion of the Affordable Care Act, as well as many other pieces of legislation that benefited New Yorkers.

After serving as the head of the Ways and Means Committee since 1975, Rangel was censured for ethical violations. At trial, he was found guilty on 11 of 12 charges and was forced to step down from his position, although he did stay on the committee until retirement

Governor Hochul has also directed the flag to be lowered again on the day of Rangel's funeral, which has yet to be announced.

