Future Guide Dogs Train at Popular Hudson Valley Airport

20 puppies are set to take over Stewart Airport as part of their training to be future guide dogs.

A nonprofit organization called Guiding Eyes for the Blind provides guide dogs to people with vision loss and vision impairment at no cost to the recipient.

Guiding Eyes for the Blind is a nonprofit organization that provides specially trained guide dogs to people who are blind or visually impaired, helping them gain greater independence, mobility, and confidence.

Here’s a breakdown of what they do:

🐾 What They Provide

Free Guide Dogs : All services, including the dog, training, and lifelong support, are provided at no cost to the recipient.

Training Programs : They offer personalized training for individuals learning to work with their new guide dog.

Specialized Services: Programs include support for people with additional challenges, such as children with vision loss, autism, or multiple disabilities.

🏠 Where They’re Based

Headquarters: Yorktown Heights, NY

They also have a Canine Development Center in Patterson, NY.

They serve people throughout the U.S. and Canada.

🐶 Dog Breeding & Training

They primarily train Labrador Retrievers, known for their intelligence, temperament, and reliability.

Dogs are bred, raised, and trained using positive reinforcement techniques.

Puppy raisers (volunteers!) help socialize puppies before formal guide dog training begins.

💡 History

Founded in 1954

Has helped thousands of visually impaired individuals gain independence through guide dogs.

This Saturday, April 19th at 11:00am ET, 20 puppies will take over the Stewart Airport (1180 1st St, New Windsor, NY 12553) as part of their training to be future guide dogs. They will go through security and all the other factors of a busy airport.

The pups will be accompanied by their “Puppy Raisers,” amazing volunteers who provide them with lots of love, support, and training for 14-16 months, before they journey back to the Guiding Eyes New York campus to begin their formal training to become guide dogs. For more information on Guiding Eyes for the Blind, check out their website here.

