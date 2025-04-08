Poughkeepsie Man Arrested Following Violent Armed Robbery at Burger King

Female manager was allegedly assaulted by the male suspect who was said to have brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

Armed Robbery at New Windsor Burger King Leads to Arrest of Poughkeepsie Man

Town of New Windsor reported that on March 27th, 2025, at approximately 6:06 a.m, New Windsor Police Department responded to responded to call regarding a robbery involving a firearm at the Burger King at 376 Windsor Highway in New Windsor, NY. Officers arrived and located three employees at the restaurant. The manager advised that she was assaulted by a male suspect who brandished what appeared to be a firearm, and the suspect had fled the scene.

Detectives and K-9 were requested to the scene. Officer Bell and K-9 Duke were able to track and locate a black BB gun and gloves in the vicinity of the restaurant. Further investigation led to the recovery of more evidence in the area of Highland, NY. A suspect was identified and the New Windsor Detectives continued their investigation.

On April 1st, 2025, the New Windsor Police arrested Joseph Rico, 50, of Poughkeepsie, NY and charged with Robbery 1st, a Class B Felony, Assault 2nd, a Class D Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, a Class D Felony, and Grand Larceny 4th, a Class E Felony. He was held pending arraignment. The New Windsor Police Department went on to thank the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force for their assistance with this investigation. News 12 Westchester reports that Joseph Rico is an Ex-Convict on parole for murder and that he Pistol-whipped the Burger King manager at the time of the incident.

