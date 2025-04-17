Guardian Revival Honored for Helping Vets Who Rock

An organization that gives our veterans a better quality of life is this month's Vets Who Rock Winner.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock organization is Guardian Revival.

Joe Hunt has a lot on his plate. The Hudson Valley Army veteran has been hard at work connecting his fellow vets with animal companions, hiking experiences, rock and roll jam sessions and anything else that will help them live a meaningful life.

Hunt says Guardian Revival's mission is to provide free, confidential, non-clinical support to veterans, first responders and service members. This support comes in the form of fun experiences, activities and services that are provided completely free of charge.

The organization's Boots and Paws program connects veterans and their families with puppies. While the unconditional love received from the animals is extremely therapeutic, Hunt explains that the program also benefits the families of veterans, giving them a reason to work together and strengthen their relationships with each other.

Guardian Revival also hosts a program called Another Summit that brings veterans on hiking adventures of all skill levels. Whether it's just a hike, wilderness education or four-day backpacking trips, the program has been proven to reduce loneliness and increase a sense of belonging.

For veterans who truly "rock", Guardian Revival also hosts weekly jam sessions. Hosted by a trained lead musician, veterans of any skill level are encouraged to join in with their own instrument or one that's provided at the event.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Guardian Revival with $500 to help support these innovative veterans programs. If you'd like more information about the support that Guardian Revival offers, you can find out more at GuardianRevival.org.