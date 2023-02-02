Groundhog Day in the Hudson Valley. Will Spring Come Early?

Punxsutawney Phil makes his Groundhog Day prediction.

Groundhog Day, to give you a little background, is a popular North American tradition observed annually on February 2. It derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if the groundhog emerges from its hole on this day and sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will go on for six more weeks. If it doesn't see its shadow due to cloudiness, Spring will arrive early. Well, any intelligent person will of course be hoping that the groundhog doesn't see his shadow. LOL but seriously, who doesn't want an early Spring!?

Anyone who knows me personally knows I hate this time of year. Winter is awful in my opinion. There is nothing fun about freezing cold temperatures, and the snow I could live without. Give me Spring and Summer weather all year round! As we we're leading up to Groundhog Day this week, I was hoping of course hoping Punxsutawney Phil would not see his shadow, but as I woke up and saw the sun shining through clear skies, I got worried.

Will Spring Be Arriving Early in the Hudson Valley?

If the superstition is true, then the answer a resounding NO! We get 6 more weeks of Winter sadly, as Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow according to reports this morning. So be patient Hudson Valley, we've got more some more Winter to deal with for awhile.