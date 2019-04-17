You never know just how sanitary a restaurant may be when you choose to dine out. Unsanitary or just plain disgusting might be a better word to describe what was found on two separate instances at a McDonald's in Western New York.

WETM is reporting that two reports were filed by two customers both claiming they found a worm at the bottom of their drink cup at the McDonald's in Lyons, New York.

The first incident happened on March 7 when a college student said she found a worm in her cup. WETM is saying that the NY State Health Department identified the animal as an earthworm. The second instance was on April 10 when a father said his daughter discovered another worm in her cup. The father told WETM that he filed a complaint to McDonald's corporate but has yet to hear back.

The State Department Office and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office both say the matter is being investigated.

