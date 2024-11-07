Why Buildings in Hudson Valley, NY Were Lit Green After Election

You may have noticed that many county buildings and private residences have been lit in green this week. Many are wondering if it's some sort of secret signal.

Thanks to the time change, it's getting darker earlier. Many commuters who are now driving home in the dark have reported seeing an increase in green lights. Buildings have been brightly illuminated with colored lights and porch fixtures have been swapped out with green bulbs. County officials in the Hudson Valley have also jumped on the trend, directing official buildings to be lit in green.

Are the Green Lights in New York a Political Message?

Because these green lights seemed to appear right after the election, some are wondering if they hold some sort of political meaning. The color green has been associated with rebirth and harmony, which explains why some people may associate it with the results of the 2024 election. But we can confirm that the lights have nothing to do with politics. In fact, leaders from both parties are encouraging residents to participate in lighting up the sky in green over the next week.

Others have wondered if the green lights are just leftover from Halloween. While lighting up government buildings and landmarks in Frankenstein green would be pretty cool, that theory has also been debunked.

If the green lights have nothing to do with politics or holidays, then why are we seeing them everywhere this week?

What do Green Lights Represent in New York State?

The green lights are actually part of a movement called Operation Green Light. The campaign is helping to raise awareness for veterans' issues. Using the traditional color of military fatigues, the green lights will shine on government buildings in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange and many other counties throughout New York. According to the New York State Association of Counties, the lights draw awareness to the "support and resources" provided to New York veterans and advocate for more legislation to strengthen this support.

