Great-Grandmother Helps Police Catch Suspect in New York

You don't want to mess with this tough-as-nails grandma. Actually, she's a great-grandmother, and she wasn't having any of this looter's BS this particular day. The NY Post says that the 74 year-old Brooklyn woman helped police nab the suspect June 1.

The Post says the 22 year-old man had just allegedly hit a police officer over the head with a glass bong. As he was planning his escape, the suspect found an open window on the second floor of the building next to where he lived. The man then climbed up a fire escape and opened the window as he tried to climb in. This woke the elderly woman who met the intruder with a good hard shove.

I pushed him back with both hands as hard as I could. I got him with such a force, and locked the window. I said, ‘You are not coming in.

The woman then called 911, and the suspect was quickly caught. While she was okay after the incident, the encounter did leave the woman a bit shaken. She even had some choice words for the local judge who let the man, who has quite a long rap sheet, out on bail.

The Post says the man has been charged with four counts, including assault on a police officer.

