Great Beer, Food, and Friends

The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is coming up in just a little over a week. It will be at Riverfront Park in Beacon on Saturday Sept. 14. It's one of those fun events that always makes it a little easier to say goodbye to summer.I hope you got your tickets because they always sell out. If you have not gotten your ticket, you better do it soon.

There will be over 200 beers to sample from local and national craft breweries. Plus, delicious food will be available to purchase, and live music from some of the Hudson Valley's best bands. There will also be great vendors, so if shopping is your thing, we've got you covered.

And the Hudson River Craft Beer festival is conveniently located right at the Beacon Train Station, so you don’t even have to worry about driving. Great beer, a beautiful view, good friends, and live music. What could be better? For tickets and information, visit the HRCBF facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: