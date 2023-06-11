Conde Nast Dubs Beacon, NY Airbnb One of Their Favorites

A major publication has given the spotlight to a specific home in Dutchess County, dubbing it their "Favorite Airbnb."

Yeah, yeah, yeah. We know. Many Hudson Valley residents don't love it when our towns get national attention and tourist flood our not-so-secret spots. But at the end of the day, it's helping bring business to our communities and local shops.

Beacon Airbnb Dubbed Favorite by Conde Nast Travelers

With that being said, just in time for vacation season, Conde Nast Travelers has once again given the spotlight to the Hudson Valley, this time in Beacon. Writer Erica Owen shared her experience staying a few days at a gorgeous Airbnb in Beacon.

Owen writes "Right in the heart of Beacon, this Scandinavian–style home is ideal for fleeing New York City for a weekend." She adds that she's breaking the New Yorker rule of sharing their top secret “it's time to get out of the city” spot.

Not a Hudson Valley resident's favorite sentence to hear, but we understand. The HV is pretty great, so we can't blame Owen for sharing the Beacon info. Owen explains she came across the Beacon Airbnb during a late-night swiping sesh on the vacation rental site explaining:

my husband and I were won over by the many cozy nooks throughout the listing’s photos, as well as the massive open-plan kitchen.

And once we saw the pictures, we had to admit we fell in love too.

Yeah, I'd stay here and I live in Beacon! Just look at the kitchen:

Owen went on to namedrop Beacon favorites like Quinn's, Little King, and Reserva Wine Bar and said she's already planning a return trip to visit the Roundhouse and Dia.

Stay the Night at Beautiful Beacon,NY Airbnb

The three-bedroom Beacon Airbnb sleeps 6 and runs about $479 a night. A previous guest left this glowing review in May of 2023:

Favorite Airbnb I’ve ever stayed in! Tatiana’s home is designed with such creativity, warmth, and beauty. It’s truly even better in person! This was the perfect stay for 6 adults and made our trip to Beacon so special. Amazing location with a helpful host who offered so many recommendations. Above and beyond!

A Hudson Valley Staycation sounds, and looks, pretty great right about now. You can find the full Beacon Airbnb listing here.

