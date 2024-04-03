Where in the Hudson Valley Was This Rare Vehicle Spotted?

A Tesla Cybertruck was recently photographed in the Hudson Valley area.

A rare sight recently captured in the Hudson Valley as its not everyday you see a Tesla Cybertruck. I've neber even heard of the thing until I saw a recent Facebook posting about the vehicle spotted in the area.

Tesla, Inc. is an American multinational automotive and clean energy company headquartered in Austin, Texas, which designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products and services.

Tesla was incorporated in July 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning as Tesla Motors. The company's name is a tribute to inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla. In February 2004 Elon Musk joined as the company's largest shareholder and in 2008 he was named CEO.

New Tesla Cybertruck Spotted in Beacon, NY

A recent posting by Mike Hernandez in the Facebook group The Hudson Valley got a ton of reaction regarding the Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Beacon, NY. The posting with 1.4 thousand reactions and over a thousand comments from many that found the vehicle to be rather ugly. One person even commented that it looks like something a kid built in his shed LOL not far off I would have to say.

Whatever your thoughts on the Tesla Cybertruck, in case you wondering about the price, a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck starts at $81,895 and goes up to $101,985 depending on the trim and options. Until the rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck arrives for the next model year, with a starting price of $62,985, the lineup only includes the Dual Motor and Beast models.

