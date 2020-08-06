Hudson River Craft Beer Festival Rescheduled For 2021

The popular Hudson River Craft Beer Festival which takes place annually at Riverfront Park in Beacon will not be happening this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The good news is we've already booked the date for next year. We hope you'll add Saturday, September 18, 2021, to your calendar so you can join us along the Beacon waterfront for a day filled with hundreds of delicious craft beers and tasty food options.

We can't wait to see you next year!