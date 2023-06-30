Recently Closed Beacon Restaurant Moving into New Location

A well-liked restaurant in Beacon, New York that closed a few months ago has found a new home at a popular location.

Around the end of January 2023 the folks that owned and operated Roma Nova Italian restaurant and pizzeria announced on Facebook that they would be closing their doors after serving Beacon for 25 years.

Roma Nova/Facebook Roma Nova/Facebook loading...

Roma Nova in Beacon, New York Closed

The post from January 6th, 2023 stated that " due to circumstances beyond our reach" the restaurant located at 6 Eliza Street Beacon, New York would be closing after 25 years. It was later revealed that the location of the restaurant was sold to new owners and they were going to increase the restaurant's rent to an amount the restaurant couldn't afford according to Highlands Current.

Restaurant owners did say that as they closed, it's not goodbye forever, as they have begun to try and find a location in Beacon to relocate to. After 5+ months it appears that Roma Nova has found a location to reopen and it is a familiar location.

SEE ALSO: Upstate New York Pizza Place Wins Pizza World Cup

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Roma Nova Moving Into Popular Beacon Location

According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, it's official!! Roma Nova will soon call 435 Fishkill Ave, Beacon, NY home,

"YES, THE RUMORS ARE TRUE!…ITS OFFICIAL! ROMA NOVA HAS A NEW HOME!!! 435 Fishkill Ave .. or as some of you might know it as .. 'The old Dunkin’ Donuts'."

Roma Nova's new location will replace what was once a popular Dunkin' on the main strip between Beacon and Fishkill, NY. Dunkin' left the Beacon location a while back and since then, the building has been sitting vacant.

CJ CJ loading...

When Will Roma Nova Beacon Open?

Roma Nova owners didn't give an exact opening date but did say "We have been working now more than ever around the clock to open up our doors and welcome our family back!" We have reached out to see when the restaurant plans to open for business but haven't heard back yet. When we do we will update this article.

Can You Identify This Closed Building in Beacon, New York?