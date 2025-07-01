Rare Golden Lobster Shows Up at Hudson Valley ShopRite Store

The 1 in 30 million chance lobster named Jerry will live out its life in a great environment. Here's where its going.

A rare discovery at the ShopRite store in Carmel, NY when a lobster that is way too good to eat was discovered. A golden lobster, a 1 on 30 million chance, made its way to the popular grocery store in Putnam County.

A golden lobster is a naturally occurring but rare color variation of the American lobster. These lobsters are bright yellow or golden in color due to a genetic mutation that affects how proteins bind to pigments in their shell, specifically astaxanthin.

Rarity : Estimated at about 1 in 30 million.

Not albino : They still have pigment—just unusually expressed.

Survival disadvantage: Their bright color makes them easy targets for predators in the wild.

These lobsters are usually not eaten; if caught, they’re often donated to aquariums or released because of their rarity.

ShopRite of Carmel took to social media to let everyone know about the rare lobster that made its way to the store that is "way too good to eat." They named him Jerry and as of Tuesday, July 1, he is off to Mystic Aquarium in CT where he’ll live out his days bringing joy to visitors from near and far the posting stated, adding, "Swim free, Jerry. We’ll miss you."

