Goat Goes Missing From Hudson Valley Animal Rescue

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary

A local Hudson Valley animal rescue needs our help.

The Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for the publics' help in finding one of their rescues. According to their Facebook page, Strawberry the goat has gone missing.

In a statement Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary said:

Strawberry has vanished and is believed to have been stolen from our property. She is a 3 1/2 month old, red roan Nubian with a hole in her left ear from a previous ear tag. She went missing on Wednesday June 24th between the hours of 10:15 AM - 1PM

We reached out to the rescue and confirmed that Strawberry is still missing.

The team at the rescue is devastated and after reviewing footage from the night Strawberry disappeared they believe "someone snuck in and picked her up" at the end of their property.

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is located on 9 Barnes Drive, in Poughkeepsie. It's a heavily traveled area so they are hoping that someone may have seen something.

They explain that Strawberry wouldn't just wander away. Goats don't usually leave their packs and if they are separated they scream and make a lot of noise.

The local police have also been notified.

If you have any information about Strawberry the goats location you are urged to contact Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary by reaching out to them on Facebook or by phone at 845-392-4849.

Strawberry is described as sweet and very friendly, weighs about 40 pounds and is 3 1/2 months old.

For more information about Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary you can visit them online at HVARS.org.

