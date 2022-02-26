Donations Needed for Hudson Valley Rescue Pup Hit By a Car
Lets be honest, all animals are special. However, the puppy pictured above is 1 of 4 unfortunate cases at a Poughkeepsie animal rescue.
On February 20th the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, located in Poughkeepsie, wrote on Facebook:
We were asked on Wednesday if we could help a puppy that was hit by a car and had been left in a box for 2 days. He has 2 broken legs and he needs immediate help but he’s down south. So with the help of a few awesome people and us saying of course we were able to get him here in less than 2 days and in the meantime have his legs stabilized until he could be evaluated by an orthopedic. He made the long trip and is now safely in foster here in New York. He will be having surgery tomorrow to repair his numerous breaks.
Meet Theodore the Puppy
The adorable little pup is named Theodore, aka Theo, and the team at Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary say that this little guy is a fighter. They write:
He’s feisty & sweet & doesn’t know that us humans have done him wrong. He’s full of personality & we are hopeful that he will make a full recovery and go on to live a long happy life. Theo may look like a big boy but he’s just a baby at only about 10 weeks and 14 lbs..