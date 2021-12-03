They have investigated some of the most terrifying places on the east coast. What exactly were they doing in Poughkeepsie almost 40 years ago?

Over the past 10 years, the famous ghost hunting couple, Ed and Lorraine Warren have become pop culture icons. Their cases often made headlines, but they personally didn't enter the spotlight until the release of The Conjuring in 2013. The terrifying flick spawned several other films focused on Ed and Lorraine's investigations.

You may recognize Lorraine and Ed Warren from the movies. They were portrayed by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. (Pictured Below)

Ed and Lorraine Warren famously kept haunted items from their cases in their home which was later turned into a museum. The house is roughly an hour away from the Hudson Valley in Monroe, Connecticut.

Many of their famous cases occurred a short drive from the Hudson Valley including the inspiration for the newest film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it.

So what brought the couple to Poughkeepsie of all places? It wouldn't be a stretch of the imagination that they could have possibly been called to investigate a paranormal phenomenon since they lived so close.

They were here on business, but it doesn't seem like they were investigating a haunting. I suppose it is possible that they were doing some ghost hunting, but an old Marist newspaper, The Circle is resurfacing that promoted an event held at the campus in 1985 where Ed and Lorraine lectured students and guests about their findings. They reportedly discussed 12 of their biggest poltergeist experiences.

What if they did make a quick stop at a haunted house on the way home?

It's also possible that you may know a Marist alumnus that got to meet them.

