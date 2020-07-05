Ghost Hunt USA Coming Back to The Shanley Hotel

I'm not sure if this is scientifically proven, but we have to ask...can you get COVID-19 from a Ghost?

We're thinking probably not, which is great news considering there's a pretty cool event coming to the haunted Hudson Valley this fall.

Ghost Hunt USA is back at it again and heading back to the super popular, and super creepy, Shanley Hotel.

The Shanley Hotel is not only one of the most haunted locations in New York state, but one of the most haunted on the whole east coast. Lucky for us it's located right here in the Hudson Valley in Napanoch.

According to Ghost Hunt USA, the Shanley Hotel is known for a variety of paranormal experiences like guests seeing full-bodied apparitions, poltergeist activity, children being seen around the building.

This year you can visit the Shanley Hotel and stay the night if you're brave enough. You'll meet your Ghost Hunt USA guides, enjoy dinner, sit in on a psychic medium gallery, tour the facility on your own in search of spirits and explore on your own.

The Shanley Hotel has a history dating back as far as 1845. With a history that long of course it's haunted.

There will also be soda, coffee and snacks served all throughout the event.

Tickets are on sale now and will run you $249.00 for the night.

The Shanley Hotel Ghost Hunt will take place during the following dates:

Friday, August 7th, 2020

Saturday, August 8th, 2020

Friday, September 4th, 2020

Saturday, September 5th, 2020

Friday, October 2nd, 2020

Saturday, October 3rd, 2020

Friday, November 13th, 2020

Saturday, November 14th, 2020

